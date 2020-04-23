OneFamily introduces remote applications

"We wanted to find a way to enable people to make applications for our lifetime mortgages, despite the restrictions placed on them during the current crisis."

OneFamily has introduced remote lifetime mortgage applications in response to the need for social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advisers can now proceed applications for all OneFamily lifetime mortgage products without the need for signed forms, before proceeding with the usual online application.

Additionally, surveyors who have knowledge of the area will be undertaking desktop valuations. However, OneFamily will operate an adjusted credit policy; retaining part of the agreed loan for release once physical valuations can properly resume and the value can be confirmed.

Legal advice to the customer can now also be given remotely, in line with recent updates to Equity Release Council guidance.

Paul Bridgwater, OneFamily’s head of lending proposition, said: “We wanted to find a way to enable people to make applications for our lifetime mortgages, despite the restrictions placed on them during the current crisis.

“Therefore, we are adjusting our processes so that, combined with the Equity Release Council’s temporary modifications on legal advice, customers can now complete our lifetime mortgages completely remotely.

“We’re all working in a challenging environment right now and, as an industry, the lifetime mortgage market has needed to think differently. We wanted to ensure we can keep supporting customers within the framework of the current government guidance. Hopefully this will help them to do that.”