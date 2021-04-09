FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Later Life

OneFamily launches lifetime mortgage 'Knowledge Hub'

Rozi Jones
|
9th April 2021
"It’s been a tough year and we want to give advisers as much support as we can."

OneFamily has launched a Lifetime Mortgage Knowledge Hub to support financial advisers with guides, advice and news that will help them to grow their businesses.

The Hub allows access to articles about subjects such as lead generation, getting the most from LinkedIn, working from home, and qualifying as an equity release adviser.

It is part of a support package for advisers including webinars which have covered the legal process, technology and updates from the Equity Release Council.

Chris Brown, OneFamily’s head of lifetime mortgages distribution, said: “It’s been a tough year and we want to give advisers as much support as we can.

“The OneFamily Lifetime Mortgage Knowledge Hub is a one stop shop with reader-friendly articles containing essential nuggets of information that advisers will find invaluable. These are regularly updated and include the very latest industry news alongside hints and tips.

“Together with our webinars and our friendly telephone helpline, it offers extra value to advisers who are registered with us.”

