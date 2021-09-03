Paradigm signs equity release referral partnership with HUB

"This is all about securing the best customer outcomes for clients and giving those advisers who do not have the authorisation or qualifications, to work in the equity release space"

Paradigm Mortgage Services has secured a referral partnership with HUB Financial Solutions, part of Just Group, to allow member firms to refer clients for specialist equity release advice.

The agreement allows Paradigm member firms, who do not advise on equity release as a core part of their offering, to refer those clients to HUB Financial Services.

Established in 2006, HUB Financial Services is a specialist equity release advisory practice which has helped homeowners release more than £1 billion of equity from their homes.

As part of the referral arrangement, Paradigm Mortgage Services’ member firms will secure an introducer fee of 1.75% of the amount released on each completed case, with a minimum of £750.

Richard Howes, director of mortgages at Paradigm Mortgage Services, commented: “Over the past few years we have witnessed an increase in need and demand from older homeowners wishing to access the equity stored up in property for a range of uses. Mortgage advisers are seeing more clients who might fit the later life lending bill, and this new referral arrangement has been set up to allow Paradigm member firms more choice when introducing their clients to specialists in the equity release field, in order to explore whether such options are suitable and relevant. This is all about securing the best customer outcomes for clients and giving those advisers who do not have the authorisation or qualifications, to work in the equity release space, with access to those that do. We have been hugely impressed with the way HUB work and we have no hesitation in recommending this new referral partner to our Paradigm firms.”

Simon Gray, managing director at HUB Financial Services, said: “We are delighted that Paradigm Mortgage Services has chosen us as an equity release referral partner. Our service is designed to complement their members’ propositions, enabling those who don’t have equity release as part of their core advice offering to still support their clients. Those members can be confident their clients will receive good advice, that steps through a wide range of considerations before providing a personalised recommendation bespoke to the client’s needs and individual risks.”