Pensions Dashboards Programme reveals further timeline details

"We are in the position to add further detail to the programme timeline, to enable industry to prepare for connecting with the dashboards ecosystem."

The Pensions Dashboards Programme (PDP) has released further detail on its timeline as part of its third Progress Update Report. This includes a clear breakdown of what will take place over the next six months, including the expected timing of key milestones within later programme phases, so data providers can prepare to connect to dashboards.

A staging Call for Input will be issued at the end of May, detailing proposals for the staged compulsory connection of pension providers to the dashboard ecosystem – those proposals have been developed in collaboration with DWP, the FCA and The Pensions Regulator. A specification document for suppliers will also be published, providing more information about the ecosystem’s functionality, in preparation for those connecting to the dashboard.

The Programme says "significant progress" has been made in the six months since the last report was published. The digital architecture Invitation to Tender (ITT) has now been issued, and work has continued on developing an onboarding strategy for data providers for when the contract is awarded in September.

The PDP team has continued to develop and grow with recruitment across the senior leadership team: programme director Richard James, head of onboarding Paul Noone, and head of technology James Reardon are now all in post.

Chris Curry, principal of the Pensions Dashboards Programme at MaPS, said: “The programme remains on track against the indicative timeline that we published in our last progress update report in October.

“With our procurement of the principal digital architecture underway, and the provider timeline published, we are in the position to add further detail to the programme timeline, to enable industry to prepare for connecting with the dashboards ecosystem. We have also undertaken invaluable market engagement on the identity service, which will allow people to connect their data, to support the final development of requirements prior to going to tender in the coming months.

“Over the next six months we expect to award contracts for the majority of the digital architecture, and we will commence a Call for Input on staging at the end of May, which will take us into the next phase of the programme. With the expanded leadership team, we have the right people and processes in place to enable success.”

Minister for Pensions, Guy Opperman, commented: “I am pleased with the significant steps that have been made by the Pensions Dashboards Programme. The next six months will bring a number of important milestones, including continuing the search for the digital architecture provider and Call for Input from industry which will allow interested parties to have their say.

“I look forward to continuing our work with the Money and Pensions Service to deliver dashboards and bring pensions into the 21st Century. Consolidating pensions information digitally has the potential to transform retirement saving and will help savers to mould their financial futures.”