PMS and Key Group launch later life lending solution for advisers

PMS Mortgage Club has partnered with Key Group to launch Later Life Solutions, a new proposition for financial advisers.

Later Life Solutions provides a range of support options for PMS members who either currently advise on equity release or are looking to qualify and enter this sector, as well as assisting advisory firms that prefer to refer this business to a specialist.

The adviser support available includes:

• Use of Key Group’s Air Sourcing system for firms advising on equity release.

• Access to a whole-of-market panel of equity release lenders, with access to hundreds of products and flexible criteria.

• Contact with a specialist equity release helpdesk and referral solution for advisers and their clients through Key Partnerships.

• Access to structured CPD and accredited training via the Air Academy.

• Training and development support to help advisers broaden their conversations with equity release customers, through a toolkit of webinars, guides, and reports.

• A library of documents and templates, along with personalised marketing materials to support advisers’ customer conversations.

Stephanie Charman, head of strategic relationships at Sesame Bankhall Group, said: “Our exciting new partnership with Key Group will make it easier for PMS members to include equity release as part of their later life lending conversations with clients. It’s a rapidly growing market, with more and more people using their housing wealth to support their finances in later life and help their families to get onto the property ladder. We’ve also seen an influx of new providers and lenders, with around 750 products now available. Our new offering gives advisers access to a full suite of support, so they can choose the best solution for their business, whether that’s sourcing the best products or increasing their knowledge. Key Group is an established expert in this sector and the ideal partner to help power this new initiative. We’re confident that the winning combination of PMS and Key Group will enable our members to grow their presence and business in this important market.”

Gary Little, business development director at Key Group, added: “PMS Mortgage Club and Key Group share a commitment to growing the market and helping advisers thrive through access to industry-leading solutions. Whether you’re an adviser who already writes later life business, or you’d like to expand your existing advice offering, Later Life Solutions gives you access to everything you need to support your customer conversations.

“It’s a complete proposition that’s suitable for every PMS member. Advisers who write equity release will benefit from access to our Air Sourcing later life lending system, which includes unique integration with Knowledge Bank and live rate updates from all lenders, helping them to deliver the best outcomes for their clients. PMS members also benefit from the Air Academy, offering training support to develop their knowledge and enhance their later life lending skills, which is fully accredited by the London Institute of Banking and Finance.

“Furthermore, advisers can access exclusive marketing support that they can use to promote equity release products to their clients, and help bring their conversations to life, which in turn will help to grow their business. We are delighted to be partnering with PMS Mortgage Club and look forward to working with its members.”