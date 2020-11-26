FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Later Life

Primis adds LiveMore Capital to panel

Rozi Jones
26th November 2020
Livemore Alison Pallett
"We have been working to broaden our market reach so that we can ensure we provide a greater choice of options for intermediaries to help more borrowers aged 55 and over."

Primis Mortgage Network has added LiveMore Capital to its lender panel.

LiveMore offers a range of interest-only mortgage solutions for over-55s. Its portfolio of fixed-rate products – ranging from five years to lifetime - come with a maximum LTV of 75%, are flexible around both affordability and borrower income beyond normal retirement age.

Director of sales at LiveMore, Alison Pallett, said: “We have been working to broaden our market reach so that we can ensure we provide a greater choice of options for intermediaries to help more borrowers aged 55 and over. The relevance of our product is even more important during these challenging times with many parents raising capital to help support their children during this unprecedented period.

"The opportunity to work with Primis Mortgage Network gives us a fantastic platform to showcase our products and proposition. Our market leading LTV of 75% coupled with our fresh look at affordability, really does mean that intermediaries will be able to offer more choice to their customers."

Vikki Jefferies, proposition director at Primis, added: “Partnering with LiveMore is an exciting move for us. Over recent years, assets such as property have enabled many borrowers to fund their later years with confidence, and demand for products which allow older homeowners to utilise their housing wealth is continuing throughout the ongoing crisis. By partnering with LiveMore, we are confident that our firms will be better equipped to support clients with their lending needs in retirement.”

