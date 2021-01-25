Primis launches equity release panel

"It is fantastic to be able to announce that Primis has launched in the lifetime mortgage space."

Primis Mortgage Network has launched a whole-of-market equity release panel.

Alongside the panel, Primis will be providing support to advisers looking to bolster their profile in the equity release market. Primis support staff will be on hand to support brokers, including the network’s dedicated product desk.

Advisers will also be able to access resources such as webinars and education collateral through Primis to help them discuss later life lending solutions with their clients.

Vikki Jefferies, proposition director at Primis, commented: “Today’s announcement is testament to the work of Primis staff and the support of our broker partners. Over recent months, one of our key focuses has been enhancing our later life lending proposition to ensure a greater number of advisers can better support their clients in this area. This includes equipping our support staff with the necessary knowledge and tools to help them in their conversations with advisers, and ensuring the necessary processes are in place to help us best fulfil the needs of borrowers. To this end, it is fantastic to be able to announce that Primis has launched in the lifetime mortgage space.

“As we grow the panel over the coming months, the robust supervision of advisers, adherence to strong processes and honing the expertise of our intermediary partners and support staff will continue to be priorities for us. Maintaining and cultivating strong relationships with equity release providers will also be a key goal so that brokers who access the Primis equity release panel are in a strong position to support clients throughout their later life. Ultimately, Primis is a broker champion, and supporting and investing in advisers to help them strengthen their business and ensure the best customer outcomes is firmly embedded within our processes and culture – a fact that we are confident has been reflected in today’s news.”