Pure Retirement expands desktop valuations to entire range

Pure Retirement has introduced desktop valuations to its Classic range, meaning the lender is now fully operational across its entire range of lifetime mortgage products.

Earlier this month, Pure Retirement launched desktop valuation solutions on both its Heritage and Sovereign ranges.

On Classic desktop solutions, the lender says there will be no cut to property value and no retention on funds requested. Available to applicants aged 55-84, Pure’s Classic range offers ERC-free repayment options, an uncapped drawdown facility (subject to maximum LTV) and downsizing protection.

In addition to the new desktop valuation solutions, Pure has also widened the distribution of its Classic Range to members of the Advise Wise Mortgage Club.

Paul Carter, CEO of Pure Retirement, said: “Ever since the country has gone into lockdown, we’ve worked hard to continue offering retirement solutions and vital funds to the customers that need them. We’re reacted swiftly to ensure that all our product solutions are now fully operational, enabling us to deliver the market leading service standards for which we are best known.”

Head of intermediary sales, Chris Flowers, added: “Our intermediary sales team have continued working closely with advisers to provide solutions in these uncertain times, and it’s exciting to not only be able to offer workable solutions across our full product range, but also to expand the distribution of our Classic range through Advise Wise Mortgage Club, allowing access for advisers and customers alike to this fantastic range of products.”