Pure Retirement expands intermediary sales team

Pure Retirement has expanded its intermediary sales team.

National coverage will be split into three regions (North, Central and South) with each region being assigned both a field-based BDM and an office-based telephone BDM.

Office-based staff will be managed by Megan Dutton, who joined Pure earlier this year with over 10 years of sales experience. Hattie Tales progresses from her former role as BDM for the South West to become national accounts manager, responsible for the management of field-based BDMs.

The North will be covered by Daniel Edmondson and Daniel Crowther, both experienced at Pure Retirement in their previous sales team roles.

The Central region will be managed by Anna Thompson and Karen Banks, both of whom are recent recruits to Pure.

Jane Forshaw and Nakita Moss will oversee the South, the pair having joined Pure in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Head of intermediary sales, Chris Flowers, commented: “In the current climate, more and more people are starting to explore equity release as an option. So it’s more important than ever that lenders have an effective team in place to help support advisers.

"Our team developments, alongside our recent range of virtual events, are part of our commitment to provide a first class service no matter what’s going on in the world at large. We’re here and always will be here to help grow the market through a supportive and collaborative approach, providing advisers with the resources they need to best meet their customer needs.”