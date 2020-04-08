Pure Retirement launches desktop valuations

"Our online portal has enabled us to continue processing applications, while our teams are on hand as usual to support with any queries."

Pure Retirement has introduced desktop valuation solutions for the majority of its lifetime mortgage products.

Its Heritage and Sovereign ranges now have valuation solutions, allowing applications to progress as normal.

New desktop valuation products for Heritage have been created to mirror the full range of existing products, offering 90% of normal LTVs on traditional construction properties valued between £100,000 and £750,000 (£1m if inside the M25), with consideration given to flats and properties in proximity to commercial premises.

Selected Sovereign products have also had new desktop valuation product versions created, offering 80% of standard LTVs on properties between £70,000 and £750,000 (£1m if within the M25). Consideration will also be given to properties in proximity to commercial premises and all other property requirements remain as per normal criteria.

Face-to-face legal requirements have now been adapted in line with the recent announcement from the Equity Release Council, allowing cases to progress to completion.

Head of intermediary sales, Chris Flowers, said: “The wider business has really risen to the recent challenges, adapting to the unique and unprecedented circumstances we’ve faced with a proactive attitude and continued dedication to our market-leading service standards. Our teams have worked hard to find solutions to the recent problems faced by all, and their solid efforts have once more produced effective solutions for advisers and their customers.

"Our mantra of ‘service made possible through technology, made meaningful by people’ has really come into its own, as our online portal has enabled us to continue processing applications, while our teams are on hand as usual to support with any queries. It’s enabled us to not only continue operating as close to normal as possible, but in a manner that’s streamlined, secure, and which simultaneously considers the safety of our workforce and the ever-important needs of our customers.”