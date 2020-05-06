Pure Retirement launches new adviser portal

"The launch of the new KFI portal is part of our ongoing focus on technological progression, providing ever-improving levels of dedicated service and support."

Pure Retirement has launched a new and improved online portal which allows advisers to create KFIs 65% faster.

The latest technology streamlines the process for advisers with just one login needed throughout the application process, whether creating a KFI, making an online application or tracking ongoing cases.

As well as speeding up the KFI process, the new portal allows advisers to select a maximum initial loan and maximum drawdown facility. The increased functionality also captures all of the customer’s KFI information, allowing advisers to select a product and download a KFI all from one page.

Chief operating officer, Simon Hayton, said: “The launch of the new KFI portal is part of our ongoing focus on technological progression, providing ever-improving levels of dedicated service and support.

"Particularly in the current times, effective tech solutions are paramount to enable the word to keep on turning and we’re proud that our launch today provides part of that much-needed solution. It follows on from our website refresh and last year’s mobile app, which is believed to be the first of its kind in the market.

"Our commitment to innovation and continuous development allows us to provide market-leading resources and tools to advisers under our mantra of ‘service made possible by technology, made meaningful by people.”