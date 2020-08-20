Pure Retirement launches sales team postcode search for advisers

"We’ve been able to launch a number of initiatives which cover both areas over the past few months, and the ability to make the advisers’ journey an even simpler one is a big part of our mantra"

Pure Retirement has launched a new postcode finder tool which enables advisers to instantly find their regional sales representatives and contact details.

The landing page, launched today, comes off the back of the recent expansion and restructure of the wider intermediary sales team. The team now consists of three BDMs, three telephone BDMs, three relationship managers, an office-based sales manager, and a national accounts manager.

Pure Retirement recently launched a new and enhanced broker portal, alongside integrations with both the Iress and Advise Wise sourcing platforms to ensure streamlined KFI-to-application processes.

Head of intermediary sales, Chris Flowers, said: “The ongoing pandemic has highlighted the need not only for effective technological solutions within the equity release market, but also the importance of providing gold-standard support and service.

"We’ve been able to launch a number of initiatives which cover both areas over the past few months, and the ability to make the advisers’ journey an even simpler one is a big part of our mantra of ‘service made possible through technology, made meaningful by people’.”