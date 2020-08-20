FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Later Life

Pure Retirement launches sales team postcode search for advisers

Rozi Jones
|
20th August 2020
Chris Flowers Pure Retirement
"We’ve been able to launch a number of initiatives which cover both areas over the past few months, and the ability to make the advisers’ journey an even simpler one is a big part of our mantra"

Pure Retirement has launched a new postcode finder tool which enables advisers to instantly find their regional sales representatives and contact details.

The landing page, launched today, comes off the back of the recent expansion and restructure of the wider intermediary sales team. The team now consists of three BDMs, three telephone BDMs, three relationship managers, an office-based sales manager, and a national accounts manager.

Pure Retirement recently launched a new and enhanced broker portal, alongside integrations with both the Iress and Advise Wise sourcing platforms to ensure streamlined KFI-to-application processes.

Head of intermediary sales, Chris Flowers, said: “The ongoing pandemic has highlighted the need not only for effective technological solutions within the equity release market, but also the importance of providing gold-standard support and service.

"We’ve been able to launch a number of initiatives which cover both areas over the past few months, and the ability to make the advisers’ journey an even simpler one is a big part of our mantra of ‘service made possible through technology, made meaningful by people’.”

Related articles
More from Later Life
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.