Pure Retirement partners with Iress to streamline application process

"We’re pleased to be able to help advisers transact in a straightforward and effective way with the wider market."

Pure Retirement has partnered with Iress to streamline the sourcing-to-application process for advisers.

Advisers can now retrieve a KFI document for any Pure Retirement product directly through Iress’ The Exchange software, removing the need to re-key data.

Rates and product data will be retrieved in real-time from Pure Retirement for each quote.

Additionally, the sourcing process will now offer new sorting metrics to provide more detailed quotes. These include additional property information and details such as advisory fees and mortgage club criteria.

Dave Miller, executive general manager at Iress, said: “The equity release sector has become an increasingly important one in the last few years, particularly in the last few months. We’re pleased to be able to help advisers transact in a straightforward and effective way with the wider market. We’re committed to continue working closely with this growing sector, and to working with lenders as focused on technological innovation as Pure Retirement.”

Brendan Gilligan, head of product at Pure Retirement, added: “Whether it’s been last year’s mobile app or our recently launched updated online adviser portal, we’ve got a longstanding commitment to delivering market first technological solutions to advisers. We always strive to arrive at new developments that make their lives easier, and being able to partner with an esteemed sourcing platform to deliver another key process improvement in the adviser’s application journey is incredibly gratifying.”