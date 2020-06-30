FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Later Life

Pure Retirement partners with Iress to streamline application process

Rozi Jones
|
30th June 2020
Brendan Gilligan Pure Retirement
"We’re pleased to be able to help advisers transact in a straightforward and effective way with the wider market."

Pure Retirement has partnered with Iress to streamline the sourcing-to-application process for advisers.

Advisers can now retrieve a KFI document for any Pure Retirement product directly through Iress’ The Exchange software, removing the need to re-key data.

Rates and product data will be retrieved in real-time from Pure Retirement for each quote.

Additionally, the sourcing process will now offer new sorting metrics to provide more detailed quotes. These include additional property information and details such as advisory fees and mortgage club criteria.

Dave Miller, executive general manager at Iress, said: “The equity release sector has become an increasingly important one in the last few years, particularly in the last few months. We’re pleased to be able to help advisers transact in a straightforward and effective way with the wider market. We’re committed to continue working closely with this growing sector, and to working with lenders as focused on technological innovation as Pure Retirement.”

Brendan Gilligan, head of product at Pure Retirement, added: “Whether it’s been last year’s mobile app or our recently launched updated online adviser portal, we’ve got a longstanding commitment to delivering market first technological solutions to advisers. We always strive to arrive at new developments that make their lives easier, and being able to partner with an esteemed sourcing platform to deliver another key process improvement in the adviser’s application journey is incredibly gratifying.”

Related articles
More from Later Life
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.