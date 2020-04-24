FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Later Life

Responsible Lending launches 2.78% lifetime mortgage

The provider has switched to desktop valuations and allows customers to opt for remote legal advice during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rozi Jones
|
24th April 2020
Responsible Lending has launched a new lifetime mortgage product with a rate of 2.78%, which is currently the lowest available on the market.

The product is available both with and without drawdown on a sliding scale of LTVs dependent on age.

A single customer aged 70 could access the rate with an LTV of up to 24% (for joint applications the LTV is up to 23%).

The minimum loan amount is £10,000 and the product has fixed and defined early repayment charges. Borrowers can also repay up to 10% of their loan each year without incurring an ERC.

Responsible Lending’s new product is available through its sister company, Responsible Life.

Earlier this week, the provider switched to desktop valuations and allowed customers to opt for remote legal advice during the coronavirus lockdown.

Keith Haggart, managing director of Responsible Lending, commented: “We are extremely pleased to be leading the market, even in these uncertain times.

“The range of customers being served by the lifetime mortgage market is broadening every year and this is helping to keep rates low.

“This is an incredibly attractive rate to be able to offer consumers in the middle of one of the most unexpected economic crises in living memory.”

