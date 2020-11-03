FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Later Life

SimplyBiz adds Key Partnerships to equity release referral panel

Rozi Jones
|
3rd November 2020
puzzle piece partnership
"With clients increasingly taking a more holistic look at their later life finances, it is more important than ever that advisers can access a trusted referral partner."

SimplyBiz Mortgages has extended its relationship with Key Partnerships, adding the later life specialist to its equity release referral partner panel.

The partnership aims to help brokers and advisers grow the range of product areas on which they can offer support. All clients which are referred to Key Partnerships will be supported by advisers from The Equity Release Experts – Key’s whole of market offering.

Richard Merrett, head of strategic development at SimplyBiz Mortgages, commented: “It is vital to help brokers support clients in finding exactly the right solution for their individual needs, whether that means conducting the business themselves, or referring to a specialist.

“I was hugely impressed by the experience, expertise and commitment to delivering excellent service demonstrated by Key Partnerships, and I feel that their client-centric approach is aligned with that of our members. In addition, the breadth of online support available from Key Partnerships is exceptional; something which is increasingly important currently. The later life market holds significant opportunity for advisers and brokers, and SimplyBiz Mortgages is committed to helping our members diversify and strengthen their business proposition in every way we can.”

Jason Ruse, business development director at Key Group, added: “With clients increasingly taking a more holistic look at their later life finances, it is more important than ever that advisers can access a trusted referral partner. We are therefore delighted to be working with SimplyBiz Mortgages as they grow the support they provide for their members in the later life arena.”

Related articles
More from Later Life
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.