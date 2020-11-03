SimplyBiz adds Key Partnerships to equity release referral panel

"With clients increasingly taking a more holistic look at their later life finances, it is more important than ever that advisers can access a trusted referral partner."

SimplyBiz Mortgages has extended its relationship with Key Partnerships, adding the later life specialist to its equity release referral partner panel.

The partnership aims to help brokers and advisers grow the range of product areas on which they can offer support. All clients which are referred to Key Partnerships will be supported by advisers from The Equity Release Experts – Key’s whole of market offering.

Richard Merrett, head of strategic development at SimplyBiz Mortgages, commented: “It is vital to help brokers support clients in finding exactly the right solution for their individual needs, whether that means conducting the business themselves, or referring to a specialist.

“I was hugely impressed by the experience, expertise and commitment to delivering excellent service demonstrated by Key Partnerships, and I feel that their client-centric approach is aligned with that of our members. In addition, the breadth of online support available from Key Partnerships is exceptional; something which is increasingly important currently. The later life market holds significant opportunity for advisers and brokers, and SimplyBiz Mortgages is committed to helping our members diversify and strengthen their business proposition in every way we can.”

Jason Ruse, business development director at Key Group, added: “With clients increasingly taking a more holistic look at their later life finances, it is more important than ever that advisers can access a trusted referral partner. We are therefore delighted to be working with SimplyBiz Mortgages as they grow the support they provide for their members in the later life arena.”