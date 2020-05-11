FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Later Life

SimplyBiz expands DB pension transfer panel

Rozi Jones
|
11th May 2020
The SimplyBiz Group has added Eadon & Co to its DB pension transfer referral panel.

The panel offers a solution to advisers who are either unable to, or choose not to, operate in the defined benefits transfer market, but still want to meet the needs of their clients.

Eadon & Co has over 20 years of experience advising on final salary pension transfers.

Gary Kershaw, compliance director of The SimplyBiz Group, commented: “For a variety of reasons, an increasing number of firms are ceasing to write business in this market, however, the demand for our Bureau Services has seen a dramatic rise in recent months. We therefore have moved quickly to ensure we had adequate capacity in the Bureau to meet the needs of our members and their clients.

“Eadon & Co have passed our extensive due diligence process and I’m delighted to welcome them to the panel.”

Tim Eadon, director of Eadon & Co, added: “We are very excited about joining the SimplyBiz Group panel. Our proposition is well placed to support their advisers and we are looking forward to establishing some long term relationships.”

