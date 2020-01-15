Steve Webb to leave Royal London

"Steve’s insight will help LCP to shape the future of the pensions industry and to adapt our services to meet the future needs of our clients."

Steve Webb has left Royal London to become a partner at pensions and insurance consultancy, Lane Clark & Peacock.

Steve joined Royal London as policy director in 2015 and prior to that was pensions minister in the coalition government.

At LCP he will be working on the firm’s client service offering to help adapt it for future regulatory change. He will also be helping LCP spearhead campaigns to help the wider pensions industry stay apace with change and member needs.

Steve Webb commented: “I have known and worked with several people from LCP over the years and I know that the firm places great emphasis on client care and creating a working environment that enables talent to flourish.

“Their people-centred ethos means that the needs of pension scheme members is always uppermost in the work they do. After four happy and productive years at Royal London working with some great people, I can’t think of a better place for my next move especially as LCP is experiencing an exciting period of growth.”

Aaron Punwani, CEO of LCP, added: “Steve Webb was not only the UK’s longest serving pensions minister, but also the most highly regarded pensions politician the UK has known in recent times. He continues to be widely respected throughout our industry and across the political party spectrum. Steve’s insight will help LCP to shape the future of the pensions industry and to adapt our services to meet the future needs of our clients.”