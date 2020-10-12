TMA partners with Access and Knight Frank for equity release referrals

"The new partnerships will be particularly helpful for brokers who are not qualified to advise on equity release"

TMA Club has added Access Equity Release and Knight Frank Finance as equity release referral partners to its later life lending proposition.

TMA members will now be able to refer clients who enquire about equity release to a dedicated team of advisers at Access or Knight Frank Finance, who will be able to support suitable customers. This will be particularly valuable for advisers who do not currently hold the Certification in Regulated Equity Release (CeRER) qualification.

Lisa Martin, development director at TMA, commented: “At TMA, we recognise the importance of intermediaries in the industry, which is why we are delighted to welcome Access Equity Release and Knight Frank Finance as equity release referral partners. Now, our advisers will be able to offer clients a more extensive range of options when they are exploring their financial options in later life.

“The new partnerships will be particularly helpful for brokers who are not qualified to advise on equity release, ensuring they can easily refer clients to an advice team who can support them in this area. We are confident that this will support many more DA firms with customer retention and help our members strengthen their propositions for the future.”

Martin Wade, director at Access Equity Release, said: “It is highly important that older customers have access to all of the facts in order to make an informed decision about the options best suited to them, especially in the current climate. Access Equity release is committed to helping customers understand these facts, and how the lending options available could support them in the long-term. We are delighted to be joining TMA as one of the Club’s referral partners, to assist more advisers with their equity release customers and ensure more retirees have access to the relevant financial support.”

David Forsdyke, head of later life finance at Knight Frank Finance, added: “It is more important than ever that homeowners understand their options when it comes to borrowing in later life or releasing equity from their property. As a whole-of-market broker we support customers at all levels of the market, often managing complex cases, many of which involve estate planning or wealth management requirements. We are delighted to join TMA members as a referral partner, to help even more property owners find the right solution for their financial goals.”