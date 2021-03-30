FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Later Life

Top reasons why equity release cases are rejected

Rozi Jones
|
30th March 2021
declined mortgage application adviser business barrier
"It is vital that advisers know that properties with large flat roofs near commercial premises with foam insulation may struggle to be accepted so they can manage their clients’ expectations."

While only 8% of equity release cases are rejected, more2life has tracked the reasons that cases are declined to help advisers better manage clients’ expectations.

While criteria does typically vary from funder to funder, homes with flat roofs that take up more than 25% of the property, those close to commercial property or filled with clutter that makes a valuation difficult are less likely to be accepted. These are the top three reasons why cases were declined in 2020.

While flat roofs, proximity to commercial property and flood risk have been consistent barriers over the last two years, single skim (i.e. no cavity wall) has fallen out of the top four to be replaced by clutter.

Excessive clutter can make it extremely difficult for a surveyor to ascertain the integrity of the structure so many impact the resale value. Prior to the pandemic, this may have been less prevalent as it will have been noticed during the face-to-face advice process and explained to the customers. Asbestos has also fallen out of the top ten as historic issues around this material become less common as they are rectified by homeowners but the use of foam remains an ongoing issue.

Dave Harris, CEO at more2life, said: “While the vast majority of cases move from offer to completion smoothly, some issues with properties that will impact the final resale value mean that they are more likely to be declined. It is vital that advisers know that properties with large flat roofs near commercial premises with foam insulation may struggle to be accepted so they can manage their clients’ expectations.

“That said with the pandemic restrictions and more advice than ever before being provided remotely, it has become far harder for advisers to pick up on details such as clutter or notice that something is not quite right with a structure. An in-depth and wide ranging discussion as part of the advice process can help – especially if any concerns are shared with the client and the lender.

“Every funder has slightly different criteria and as more2life work with a variety of different organisations, we are in the fortunate position that we can help the vast majority of our customers but we believe it is important to educate advisers on these common reasons for decline so that clients are not disappointed.”

Related articles
More from Later Life
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.