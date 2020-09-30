3mc launches buy-to-let exclusives with Pepper Money

"There’s a lot of demand at the moment from buy-to-let landlords who want to acquire new properties ahead of the end of the stamp duty holiday"

3mc has launched an exclusive range of limited company buy-to-let products with Pepper Money.

The 3mc exclusives give brokers access to Pepper’s five-year fixed rate limited company buy-to-let products on its Pepper 48 range, at a pay rate which is 0.3% cheaper than the equivalent core range. The exclusives also include the added benefit of a free valuation and have a maximum loan size of £500,000.

Rates start from 3.55% up to 65% LTV, 3.65% at 70% LTV, 3.85% at 75% LTV, and 4.95% up to 80% LTV.

3mc also has access to virtual on-site underwriters from Pepper Money, enabling its team members to discuss new enquiries and applications directly with a decision maker from the lender, which can speed up the application process for brokers.

Doug Hall, director of 3mc, said: “These exclusives offer brokers a genuine advantage over going to the lender directly. Not only do their clients benefit from a pay rate that is 0.3% cheaper than the lender’s core range, but there’s also the added benefit of a free valuation and, at 3mc, we have direct access to one of Pepper Money’s virtual onsite underwriters.

“We are hearing that a number of lenders are having challenges with service turnaround times at the moment, so the ability to access a virtual onsite underwriter is a great way for brokers to speed up the process. We now offer access to virtual onsite underwriters from 12 different lenders and are currently offering packager exclusive products from five different lenders. So, working with 3mc is a great way for brokers to cut their research time, access beneficial products as well as lender core ranges, and make the most of enhanced service levels.”

Paul Adams, sales director at Pepper Money, added: “We’re really pleased to be working with 3mc on these exclusive products. There’s a lot of demand at the moment from buy-to-let landlords who want to acquire new properties ahead of the end of the stamp duty holiday, and these products give brokers another option to help satisfy that demand. Couple that with the virtual onsite underwriting account manager, and 3mc will be able to deliver both value and service.”