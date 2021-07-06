MBT Affordability partners with Dynamo

"More and more brokers are waking up to the positive impact a powerful research platform can have on their business"

Mortgage Broker Tools (MBT) has partnered with Dynamo to provide affordability research to its team of advisers.

Advisers working for Dynamo will be able to use the MBT Affordability calculator to find out how much their clients can borrow from a panel of more than 40 residential and 65 buy-to-let lenders, based on affordability and criteria. Results from all of the lenders will be delivered in under a minute, with no approximations or estimates.

The agreement with Dynamo is an extension of MBT’s existing partnership with Connells Group and is the latest intermediary collaboration to be announced by the technology provider.

Tony Field, mortgage sales director at Dynamo, said: “Affordability is a key element of the research process and there are now a number of different platforms to choose from. We chose MBT Affordability as we found it to be the most comprehensive option available in the market, with consistently accurate results and the largest panel of buy-to-let and residential lenders.”

Tanya Toumadj, CEO at Mortgage Broker Tools, added: “We are really pleased to launch with Dynamo as part of our ongoing partnership with Connells Group. More and more brokers are waking up to the positive impact a powerful research platform can have on their business and there is no more extensive and reliable affordability research platform than MBT Affordability.”