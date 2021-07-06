FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

MBT Affordability partners with Dynamo

Rozi Jones
|
6th July 2021
Tanya Toumadj MBT
"More and more brokers are waking up to the positive impact a powerful research platform can have on their business"

Mortgage Broker Tools (MBT) has partnered with Dynamo to provide affordability research to its team of advisers.

Advisers working for Dynamo will be able to use the MBT Affordability calculator to find out how much their clients can borrow from a panel of more than 40 residential and 65 buy-to-let lenders, based on affordability and criteria. Results from all of the lenders will be delivered in under a minute, with no approximations or estimates.

The agreement with Dynamo is an extension of MBT’s existing partnership with Connells Group and is the latest intermediary collaboration to be announced by the technology provider.

Tony Field, mortgage sales director at Dynamo, said: “Affordability is a key element of the research process and there are now a number of different platforms to choose from. We chose MBT Affordability as we found it to be the most comprehensive option available in the market, with consistently accurate results and the largest panel of buy-to-let and residential lenders.”

Tanya Toumadj, CEO at Mortgage Broker Tools, added: “We are really pleased to launch with Dynamo as part of our ongoing partnership with Connells Group. More and more brokers are waking up to the positive impact a powerful research platform can have on their business and there is no more extensive and reliable affordability research platform than MBT Affordability.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.