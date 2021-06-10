Accord cuts high-LTV mortgage rates

"We’ve made changes to our range at higher LTVs to give brokers supporting borrowers with smaller deposits more competitive choice."

Accord Mortgages is reducing rates across its high-LTV mortgage range by up to 0.10%, as well as increasing cashback on selected mortgages.

The largest reduction is to a two-year fixed rate at 95% LTV which is now available at 3.69% with a £995 fee, £750 cashback and free standard valuation.

At 90% LTV, a two-year fix has reduced from 3.30% to 3.22% with a £495 fee, £750 cashback and free standard valuation.

A two-year fixed rate at 85% LTV, available for purchase or remortgage, has been lowered to 2.36% with a £995 fee, £300 cashback and free standard valuation.

Accord has also increased cashback on selected 95% LTV deposit mortgages, by up to £750.

Jemma Anderson, mortgage manager at Accord Mortgages, said: “We’ve made changes to our range at higher LTVs to give brokers supporting borrowers with smaller deposits more competitive choice.

“We’re pleased to be delivering better value to those choosing our smallest deposit mortgages, and with many potentially being first-time buyers, we’re sure the increased cashback will be welcome to help with the upfront costs associated with buying a home.”