Newcastle Intermediaries cuts 95% LTV rates

Newcastle Intermediaries has reduced rates across its fee-assisted 90% and 95% LTV mortgages by up to 0.25%.

At 95% LTV, a two-year fixed rate has been cut by 25bps to 3.55% and a five-year fix has reduced by 0.10% to 3.79%.

Both products have no fees and include free standard valuation on properties of up to £500,000 and £250 cashback. Overpayments of 10% per year are permitted in addition to the £499 regular monthly overpayments already permitted.

John Truswell, head of intermediary mortgages, said: “The market continues to be very competitive in the higher LTV space and we’re seeing increased consumer confidence as demand continues to build.

"We’re pleased to be able to reduce rates across the higher LTV range to provide more options for brokers and their clients, along with several incentives and added flexibility.”