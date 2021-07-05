FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Accord and YBS limit 5x LTI cap to higher earners

Rozi Jones
|
5th July 2021
Nicola Alvarez, Accord
"We’ve made a difficult decision to increase the threshold with which we apply an LTI cap of five times to make sure we can continue to prudently lend to those with higher household incomes."

Accord Mortgages is increasing the income threshold for its highest loan-to-income (LTI) cap from £60,000 to £70,000.

The lender will only allow LTI of five times for household incomes of £70,000 and above, from Wednesday 7th July, as part of changes designed to support lending at higher incomes. All household incomes below £70,000 will be capped at 4.49 times income.

The changes will only impact new business and new applications for additional loans, with pipeline cases unaffected.

Yorkshire Building Society is also updating its lending policy to mirror Accord’s changes.

Nicola Alvarez, senior manager for new propositions at Accord, said: “We’ve made a difficult decision to increase the threshold with which we apply an LTI cap of five times to make sure we can continue to prudently lend to those with higher household incomes.

“We hope pipeline cases being unaffected will mean the impact to borrowers and customers will be limited.”

