Accord cuts 90-95% LTV rates by up to 0.50%

Accord Mortgages is reducing selected high-LTV residential mortgage rates by up to 0.50%.

Available from tomorrow, highlights for new-build houses include a two-year fixed rate at 3.20%, down from 3.70%, and a five-year fix at 3.40%, both available up to 90% LTV with a £495 fee, £250 cashback and free standard valuation.

For remortgage clients at 95% LTV, a two-year fixed rate has reduced from 3.38% to 2.97% and a five-year fix is down from 3.46% to 3.16%. Both 95% LTV remortgages come with a £495 fee, £250 cashback, free standard valuation and free remortgage legal services. A fee-free rate of 3.22% (was 3.69%) is also available.

Five-year fixed rates have also been reduced by up to 0.10% on selected products at 75%, 80% and 85% LTV, while the same term is now available at 90% LTV at a fee-free rate of 2.96%.

Jemma Anderson, mortgage manager at Accord Mortgages, said: “We continually look at ways to improve our mortgage range to ensure we’re giving brokers and their clients competitive choice and are confident these changes will benefit those with smaller deposits.

“The 95% remortgage options will also be welcome for clients hoping to raise additional capital for home improvements, as well as those with less equity.”