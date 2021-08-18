FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Accord cuts buy-to-let rates by up to 0.15%

Rozi Jones
|
18th August 2021
BTL buy to let sign
"We’re pleased to launch this new range which aims to give brokers and landlord clients improved choice, and with end dates extended until January will deliver better value for many."

Accord Mortgages is improving the majority of its buy-to-let mortgage range, with rate reductions of up to 0.15%.

The lender’s current range will be withdrawn at 8pm on Wednesday 18 August and replaced with the new range at 9am on Thursday 19 August.

Reduced rates will be available to both house purchase and remortgage clients, and the intermediary-only lender is extending end dates on all products until the end of January.

Highlights of the new range include a two-year fixed rate at 1.79% at 65% LTV for remortgage clients, which comes with a £495 fee, £250 cashback and free standard valuation.

Three-year fixed rates start at 1.65% at 75% LTV with a £1,495 fee and £300 cashback, and 3.28% at 80% LTV with a £995 fee and £500 cashback. Both products are available for purchase or remortgage and come with a free standard valuation.

Five-year fixed rates have been reduced to 1.75% at 65% LTV for purchase and to 1.73% for remortgage.

Simon Garner, mortgage manager at Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re pleased to launch this new range which aims to give brokers and landlord clients improved choice, and with end dates extended until January will deliver better value for many.”

