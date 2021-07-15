Accord cuts buy-to-let rates by up to 0.38%

"We’re confident this new range will be welcomed by brokers looking to offer their landlord clients better value, with reduced rates and a range of incentives i"

Accord Mortgages is reducing rates on its buy-to-let range by up to 0.38%.

The intermediary-only lender will cut rates on its 65%, 75% and 80% LTV mortgages from tomorrow.

Highlights include a two-year fixed rate which is reducing from 1.97% to 1.59% at 65% LTV, which comes with a £995 fee and free standard valuation.

A three-year fixed rate mortgage has been cut from 2.01% to 1.78% at 75% LTV with a £1,495 fee, free standard valuation and £300 cashback.

At 80% LTV, Accord is offering a two-year fix at 3.12%, down from 3.42%, with a £995 fee, free standard valuation and £250 cashback.

Two and five-year products at 60% LTV remain unchanged, as do the lender’s three-year products at 80% LTV.

Simon Garner, buy-to-let mortgage manager at Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re confident this new range will be welcomed by brokers looking to offer their landlord clients better value, with reduced rates and a range of incentives including cashback, remortgage legal services and free standard valuation.”