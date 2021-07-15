FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Accord cuts buy-to-let rates by up to 0.38%

Rozi Jones
|
15th July 2021
BTL buy to let
"We’re confident this new range will be welcomed by brokers looking to offer their landlord clients better value, with reduced rates and a range of incentives i"

Accord Mortgages is reducing rates on its buy-to-let range by up to 0.38%.

The intermediary-only lender will cut rates on its 65%, 75% and 80% LTV mortgages from tomorrow.

Highlights include a two-year fixed rate which is reducing from 1.97% to 1.59% at 65% LTV, which comes with a £995 fee and free standard valuation.

A three-year fixed rate mortgage has been cut from 2.01% to 1.78% at 75% LTV with a £1,495 fee, free standard valuation and £300 cashback.

At 80% LTV, Accord is offering a two-year fix at 3.12%, down from 3.42%, with a £995 fee, free standard valuation and £250 cashback.

Two and five-year products at 60% LTV remain unchanged, as do the lender’s three-year products at 80% LTV.

Simon Garner, buy-to-let mortgage manager at Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re confident this new range will be welcomed by brokers looking to offer their landlord clients better value, with reduced rates and a range of incentives including cashback, remortgage legal services and free standard valuation.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.