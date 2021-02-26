Accord cuts high-LTV mortgage rates

"Brokers will notice both shorter and longer initial deal terms benefit from the changes, and there’s options for both house purchase clients and those looking to remortgage."

Accord Mortgages is reducing selected higher LTV product rates by up to 0.10%.

At 85% LTV, a two-year fixed rate is now available at 2.93% and a five-year fix starts from 2.93%, both with a £495 fee, £500 cashback and free valuation.

A 90% LTV five-year fixed rate has also reduced to 3.57% with a £495 fee, £750 cashback and free valuation.

Accord is also improving the rates on existing remortgage rates, with an 85% LTV two-year fixed rate reducing to 2.72% with a £995 fee or 2.86% with a £495 fee, £250 cashback, free valuation and remortgage legal service.

Jemma Anderson, mortgage manager at Accord, said: “We’ve reduced a number of rates across our higher LTV ranges to give brokers more competitive choice for clients with smaller deposits.

“Brokers will notice both shorter and longer initial deal terms benefit from the changes, and there’s options for both house purchase clients and those looking to remortgage. With a number of incentives remaining on mortgages across the range, we’re confident this revised range will be welcomed.”