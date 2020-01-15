Accord cuts high-LTV rates by up to 0.30%

"We know brokers are looking for additional benefits, so we have improved cashback on selected products."

Accord Mortgages has reduced rates across its 90% and 95% LTV mortgage range by up to 30bps.

At 95% LTV, two-year fixed rates now start from 3.22% and five-year fixed rates from 3.29%, both with a £495 fee and free valuation. A fee-free five-year fixed rate at 95% LTV is also been reduced from 3.69% to 3.49%.

All of the 95% LTV products now offer £1,000 cashback, an increase of up to £500.

At 90% LTV, two-year fixed rates have reduced to 2.34% for purchase and 2.38% for remortgage, both with free valuation, £1,000 cashback and a £495 fee.

For first-time buyers, a two-year fixed rate at 90% LTV has been reduced to 2.34% and comes with free valuation, a £495 fee and £1,250 cashback.

Jemma Anderson, product manager at Accord, said: “Whether you are starting the year with a house purchase, or looking to remortgage an existing property, these changes should offer customers wanting to make the most of their finances in 2020 a range of options. We know brokers are looking for additional benefits, so we have improved cashback on selected products.”