Mortgages

Accord cuts high-LTV rates by up to 0.30%

All 95% LTV products now offer £1,000 cashback, an increase of up to £500.

Rozi Jones
|
15th January 2020
Jemma Anderson, Accord Mortgages
"We know brokers are looking for additional benefits, so we have improved cashback on selected products."

Accord Mortgages has reduced rates across its 90% and 95% LTV mortgage range by up to 30bps.

At 95% LTV, two-year fixed rates now start from 3.22% and five-year fixed rates from 3.29%, both with a £495 fee and free valuation. A fee-free five-year fixed rate at 95% LTV is also been reduced from 3.69% to 3.49%.

All of the 95% LTV products now offer £1,000 cashback, an increase of up to £500.

At 90% LTV, two-year fixed rates have reduced to 2.34% for purchase and 2.38% for remortgage, both with free valuation, £1,000 cashback and a £495 fee.

For first-time buyers, a two-year fixed rate at 90% LTV has been reduced to 2.34% and comes with free valuation, a £495 fee and £1,250 cashback.

Jemma Anderson, product manager at Accord, said: “Whether you are starting the year with a house purchase, or looking to remortgage an existing property, these changes should offer customers wanting to make the most of their finances in 2020 a range of options. We know brokers are looking for additional benefits, so we have improved cashback on selected products.”

 

