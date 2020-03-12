Accord cuts residential and buy-to-let rates

"As part of our ongoing review, we’ve cut rates on a broad range of products to offer brokers more choice."

Accord has reduced rates across its residential and buy-to-let products, as well as increasing the cashback on products in its Help to Buy range.

Residential five-year fixed rates now start from 2.06% at 85% LTV with £500 cashback and 2.41% at 90% LTV with £1,000 cashback, both with a £495 fee and free valuation.

Alongside the changes, Accord has increased its cashback offering by £250 on five-year Help to Buy products. A five-year fixed-rate at 1.93% with a £995 fee now offers £750 cashback and free valuation.

For buy-to-let purchase clients, two-year fixed rates have been reduced to 3.20% at 80% LTV with a £950 fee and five-year fixed rates start at 1.83% up to 60% LTV and 1.93% up to 65% LTV, both with a £1,495 fee. All products come with £500 cashback and a free standard valuation.

For landlords looking to remortgage, a two-year fixed-rate is now available from 3.21% at 80% LTV, with a £950 fee.

Five-year fixes have been reduced to 3.45% at 80% LTV with a £950 and 1.79% at 60% LTV with a £1,495 fee.

All remortgage products come with a free valuation and £250 cashback.

Jemma Anderson, Accord product manager, said: “As part of our ongoing review, we’ve cut rates on a broad range of products to offer brokers more choice.

“We’ve also increased the cashback offering on the five-year Help to Buy products, so anyone planning on taking advantage of the scheme before the transition next year has an added incentive.”