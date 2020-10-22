Accord delivers 50,000th welcome box on behalf of brokers

"The welcome boxes have been really well received, both by the customers who appreciate the gesture from their broker and by brokers who tend to get more referrals from their happy clients."

Accord Mortgages has delivered its 50,000th welcome box on behalf of adviser Ian Gilkes, of PXL Associates in Stafford.

The box, filled with sweet treats, is delivered to any first-time buyer or home mover who completes a mortgage with Accord.

Although provided by the intermediary lender, the complimentary boxes are sent as a settling in gift direct from the broker, with no Accord branding.

To mark the milestone, a celebratory hamper containing a range of an array of luxury food items was delivered to Ian.

He commented: “All my new business comes as a result of referrals, so having a happy customer means everything to me. The Accord experience is always easy and I like the fact I can talk to my business development manager or the underwriter directly to make sure the case goes through smoothly. The welcome box is a great way to leave a client feeling they’ve had a positive experience which they will tell friends and family about.”

Jeremy Duncombe, director of intermediary distribution at Accord Mortgages, added: “Since launching the scheme at the end of 2016, the welcome boxes have been really well received, both by the customers who appreciate the gesture from their broker and by brokers who tend to get more referrals from their happy clients.

“It’s been a tough few months and it’s great to see brokers driving new business in what have been very challenging times. We are pleased to be able to celebrate this success with Ian and show our appreciation for his support.”