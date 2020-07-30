FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Accord enhances buy-to-let product range

Rozi Jones
|
30th July 2020
"To ensure we can offer a comprehensive choice of products for brokers we have refreshed the whole range"

Accord Buy To Let is reducing rates, extending end dates and introducing 14 new products as part of a range refresh.

The existing range will be withdrawn at 6pm on Friday 31st July and the new products launched at 8am on Monday 3rd August.

For house purchase clients, a two-year fixed rate starts from 1.39% at 60% LTV with £1,995 fee or a five-year fix is available at 2.09% up to 65% LTV with a £495 fee.

For remortgage, borrowers can choose a 1.33% two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £1,995 fee or a five-year fix at 2.09% up yo 65% LTV with a £495 fee

In addition, Accord has reduced rates on a number of products. Highlights include a two-year fixed rate which has reduced from 2.04% to 1.88% at 75% LTV with a £950 fee and free valuation.

For remortgages, a two-year fixed rate is available at 1.76%, down from 1.85%, at 75% LTV with a £1,495 fee, remortgage legal service and free valuation.

Simon Garner, product manager at Accord Buy To Let, said: “The market is changing and many landlords will be reviewing their options. To ensure we can offer a comprehensive choice of products for brokers we have refreshed the whole range including extending end dates until 31st December and hope this provides support to landlords over the coming months.”

