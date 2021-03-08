Accord expands 85% LTV residential range

"We’re committed to supporting the market, and hope these latest changes offer brokers and their clients a wider range, especially at higher LTV where choice is more limited."

Accord Mortgages has launched two new residential mortgages at 85% LTV.

The new products from the intermediary-only lender are in addition to the core range, and will be available for a limited time only.

The products, a two-year fixed rate at 2.53% and a five-year fixed rate at 2.80%, are available to both house purchase and remortgage customers. Each has a £995 product fee, and benefits from £300 cashback and free standard valuation.

Jemma Anderson, mortgage manager at Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re committed to supporting the market, and hope these latest changes offer brokers and their clients a wider range, especially at higher LTV where choice is more limited.

“As part of our ongoing reviews, service levels will be closely monitored over the next few weeks to ensure we can continue to offer competitive products whilst maintaining the high service levels expected from us.”