FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Accord expands 85% LTV residential range

Rozi Jones
|
8th March 2021
Jemma Anderson, Accord Mortgages
"We’re committed to supporting the market, and hope these latest changes offer brokers and their clients a wider range, especially at higher LTV where choice is more limited."

Accord Mortgages has launched two new residential mortgages at 85% LTV.

The new products from the intermediary-only lender are in addition to the core range, and will be available for a limited time only.

The products, a two-year fixed rate at 2.53% and a five-year fixed rate at 2.80%, are available to both house purchase and remortgage customers. Each has a £995 product fee, and benefits from £300 cashback and free standard valuation.

Jemma Anderson, mortgage manager at Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re committed to supporting the market, and hope these latest changes offer brokers and their clients a wider range, especially at higher LTV where choice is more limited.

“As part of our ongoing reviews, service levels will be closely monitored over the next few weeks to ensure we can continue to offer competitive products whilst maintaining the high service levels expected from us.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.