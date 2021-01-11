Accord expands higher-LTV mortgage range

"We know the appetite to move house or make home improvements is still strong and with the market remaining open for business"

Accord Mortgages has updated its product range with 15 new products and a number of rate reductions across 75% - 85% LTVs.

The updated range includes seven three-year fixed rate options across 75% to 90% LTVs for both house purchase and remortgages.

New three-year fixed rates are available at 1.98% up to 75% LTV and 3.74% up to 90% LTV, both with a £495 fee, £500 cashback and free valuation.

There are also eight fee-free purchase and remortgage options being added to the range at 80% and 90% LTV.

For remortgage customers, a five-year fee-free fixed rate is available at 2.53% up to 80% LTV with £250 cashback, free legals and valuation.

For purchase, a two-year fee-free fixed rate starts at 3.95% up to 90% LTV with £750 cashback and a free valuation.

In addition, a selection of rates at 75% to 85% LTV are also being reduced. Highlights include a five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV which has been reduced to 1.89% and a two-year fix which now starts at 2.86% up to 85% LTV, both available for purchase and remortgage with a £995 fee.

Jemma Anderson, product manager at Accord, commented: “Despite the current lockdown, we know the appetite to move house or make home improvements is still strong and with the market remaining open for business, we want to make sure we offer brokers as comprehensive a choice of products as possible.

“By launching the three-year fixed rate at 90% we are providing additional support to those with a low deposit and the fee-free products, which have been incredibly popular to date, help reduce initial costs for those on a budget.”