Mortgages

Accord expands new API technology to more brokers

Rozi Jones
16th August 2021
Accord Mortgages has made its new API technology more widely available to brokers.

Following successful pilots, the software has now launched to all brokers who use Iress, Twenty7Tec and Mortgage Brain.

The widespread rollout will save brokers up to 20 minutes per case as they are able to pre-populate data from their CRM systems to Accord’s MSO platform via Iress’ Lender Connect system, without the need to rekey duplicate information.

Jeremy Duncombe, managing director of Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re really pleased to be rolling this technology out more widely after successful pilots demonstrated the benefits such a seamless mortgage application journey brings to brokers.

“It makes us much easier to do business with, and the time saved not having to rekey data is invaluable for advisers who are working in demanding situations.

“We’re really encouraged by the feedback we’ve had so far. Placing cases with us will be much more efficient and we’re looking forward to seeing more brokers benefit from this investment.”

