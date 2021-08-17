Accord goes live on Mortgage Brain’s Lendex

"We are delighted to be able to make this technology available to all Lendex users after concluding a successful pilot, delivering significant time-saving benefits to our broker partners"

Accord Mortgages has now gone live on Mortgage Brain's application and submission gateway, Lendex, enabling advisers to send decisions in principle to the lender.

The move follows a successful pilot phase, carried out with Fluent Mortgages.

Advisers can also use Lendex to transact with Nationwide Building Society, Virgin Money, Coventry Building Society and Platform, with more lenders set to join the system in the months ahead.

Nicola Alvarez from Accord commented: “We are delighted to be able to make this technology available to all Lendex users after concluding a successful pilot, delivering significant time-saving benefits to our broker partners and making Accord even easier to do business with.”

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, added: “Over the last few months we’ve seen a host of big name lenders enter pilot phases or go live on Lendex. There is no question that momentum is building behind the platform now, as the industry recognises how Lendex can provide significant support to advisers and improve the mortgage process for everyone involved.”