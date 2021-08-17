FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Accord goes live on Mortgage Brain’s Lendex

Rozi Jones
|
17th August 2021
Nicola Alvarez, Accord
"We are delighted to be able to make this technology available to all Lendex users after concluding a successful pilot, delivering significant time-saving benefits to our broker partners"

Accord Mortgages has now gone live on Mortgage Brain's application and submission gateway, Lendex, enabling advisers to send decisions in principle to the lender.

The move follows a successful pilot phase, carried out with Fluent Mortgages.

Advisers can also use Lendex to transact with Nationwide Building Society, Virgin Money, Coventry Building Society and Platform, with more lenders set to join the system in the months ahead.

Nicola Alvarez from Accord commented: “We are delighted to be able to make this technology available to all Lendex users after concluding a successful pilot, delivering significant time-saving benefits to our broker partners and making Accord even easier to do business with.”

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, added: “Over the last few months we’ve seen a host of big name lenders enter pilot phases or go live on Lendex. There is no question that momentum is building behind the platform now, as the industry recognises how Lendex can provide significant support to advisers and improve the mortgage process for everyone involved.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.