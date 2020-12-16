FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Accord Growth Series registers 7,000th broker

Rozi Jones
|
16th December 2020
Jeremy Duncombe Accord
The Accord Growth Series has registered its 7,000th broker, increasing its membership by 40% in the last 12 months.

The free educational toolkit was launched in April 2018 and is now home to 13 guides, 100 blogs and 51 podcasts. Content covers a range of business areas including Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), marketing, recruitment and social media.

This year saw the launch of a dedicated Covid-19 hub, which shared content relevant to the pandemic to support brokers with moving their operations online, including guides on virtual meeting software, improving social media presence and tips on protecting mental wellbeing.

Jeremy Duncombe, director of intermediary distribution at Accord, commented: “The Growth Series has really proven its value this year by providing the essential support and guidance brokers needed during this challenging time. To have achieved a membership of 7,000 advisers in under three years is far greater than we ever anticipated when we started and we’ve been overwhelmed by the feedback and response we’ve had to the content created, especially in recent months.

“We’re always looking at new ways to support brokers to grow their own businesses and so next year will see the launch of our new ‘hub’ with improved functionality to allow easier searching of topics and content themes as well as piloting a Growth Series Live programme of webinars and interactive sessions which bring some of our best content direct to brokers.”

