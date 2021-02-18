FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Accord improves buy-to-let lending limits and cuts fees

Rozi Jones
|
18th February 2021
"We have made the decision to simplify the fee structure by reducing standard valuation and homebuyers fees to align with our residential offering."

Accord Buy To Let has increased its maximum borrowing limit and overall portfolio size for non-first-time landlords, as well as reducing its standard valuation and homebuyers fees.

For established landlords, the buy-to-let aggregate lending limits have now been increased from £1m to £3m. In addition, the total number of buy-to-let mortgages a borrower can have with the lender has changed from three to five and the total maximum portfolio size has increased from 15 to no limit, although a maximum of 10 still applies for mortgaged properties.

As part of the change, which is effective immediately, standard buy-to-let valuation and homebuyers fees have been reduced in line with Accord’s residential fee structure for greater simplicity.

Nicola Alvarez, corporate account manager at Accord, said: “Supporting landlords throughout the pandemic has been a real priority for us and so we have made the decision to simplify the fee structure by reducing standard valuation and homebuyers fees to align with our residential offering.

“We’ve also made changes to our lending limits for established landlords, offering them more flexibility to manage their property portfolios. We hope by increasing the range of options available, we can help support more brokers and their landlord clients.”

