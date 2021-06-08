Accord joins Mortgage Brain's Lendex

"Our MSO platform, together with Lendex, means placing cases with us will be much more efficient; speeding up the time taken to apply for a decision in principle."

Accord Mortgages has become the latest lender to join Lendex, Mortgage Brain’s application and submission gateway.

Accord joins Nationwide Building Society, Virgin Money, Coventry Building Society, and Platform on Lendex.

The integration with Accord has been developed in collaboration with Iress Lender Connect. Mortgage advisers are expected to save up to 20 minutes per case by being be able to pre-populate data from Mortgage Brain’s CRM or mortgage sourcing systems to Accord’s MSO platform to obtain a Decision in Principle without the need for rekeying information.

Currently in pilot with Fluent Mortgages, the wider roll-out to all advisers is set to follow in the summer.

Lendex is fully integrated with Mortgage Brain’s online sourcing solution MortgageBrain Anywhere, alongside its CRM, The Key. In addition, Lendex is available to any UK adviser via a standalone user interface meaning advisers can, with some lenders, perform multiple DIPs, full mortgage applications, share documentation directly with lenders, and track cases through a single login.

Jeremy Duncombe, managing director at Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re always looking for ways to improve our systems and processes to make things easier for brokers. Our MSO platform, together with Lendex, means placing cases with us will be much more efficient; speeding up the time taken to apply for a decision in principle.”

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, added: “We know from the feedback that the time being saved submitting DIPs or carrying out full applications through Lendex is making a tangible difference to the workloads of mortgage advisers across the country. At Mortgage Brain we are determined to transform the mortgage process for the better, and the fact that large lenders like Accord are backing innovations like Lendex demonstrates the progress already being made.”