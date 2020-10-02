Accord launches new 90% LTV limited release

"Once again our teams have worked their magic to ensure we can return to market as quickly as possible and continue providing help to those wanting to make their first purchase."

Brokers with first-time buyer clients will be given another opportunity to secure 90% LTV products as Accord launches its third limited release in a month.

The first-time buyer home purchase mortgages, available exclusively for brokers, go on sale at 9am on Monday thOctober until 8pm on Tuesday 6th October.

Five-year fixed rates are available at 3.59% for loans up to £500,000 and 3.69% for loans between £500,001 and £600,000. Both products come with a £495 product fee and free valuation.

Jeremy Duncombe, director of intermediary distribution at Accord, said: “Once again our teams have worked their magic to ensure we can return to market as quickly as possible and continue providing help to those wanting to make their first purchase.

“Our priority continues to be offering brokers the support they have come to expect of us. With the limited releases we’ve found a consistent formula which enables us to offer much-needed products whilst being able to maintain a high level of service.”