Accord launches new buy-to-let product range

"We hope that, with a variety of initial fixed terms, LTVs and incentives, this combination of benefits will really appeal to brokers and their clients"

Accord Buy To Let is launching a new product range next week, featuring rate cuts on 16 products.

The current buy-to-let range will be withdrawn at 6pm on Friday 23rd April, and replaced from 8am on Monday 26th April with the updated range.

The new offering will be available for both purchase and remortgage, across a variety of initial fixed rate terms and LTVs.

Two-year fixed rates have reduced by up to 28bps and now start from 3.37% for remortgage and 3.43% for purchase clients.

Three-year fixed rates have been cut from 2.17% to 2.09% for remortgage and 2.13% for purchase.

All products come with a £995 fee, free valuation, and £500 cashback on purchsase products and £250 cashback for remortgages.

End dates have also been extended on all products until the end of July.

Simon Garner, product manager at Accord Buy To Let, said: “We’re pleased to offer this new range which offers even better value to landlords. We hope that, with a variety of initial fixed terms, LTVs and incentives, this combination of benefits will really appeal to brokers and their clients looking for the best option to suit their individual buy-to-let requirements.”