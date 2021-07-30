FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Accord launches new residential mortgage range

Rozi Jones
|
30th July 2021
Jemma Anderson, Accord Mortgages
"We're pleased to offer this new range which offers even better value, especially for those with a smaller deposit."

Accord Mortgages has withdrawn its existing residential mortgage range and launched a new offering to provide more choice to brokers and their clients.

The new range will feature extended product end dates as well as rate cuts on selected products at higher LTVs, with an average rate reduction of 0.05% on the core range.

At 85% LTV, highlights include a two-year fixed rate at 2.35% and a five-year fix at 2.52%, both available for purchase with a a £495 fee, £500 cashback and free standard valuation.

At 90% LTV, a five-year fixed rate remortgage product has been reduced from 3.25% to 3.14% with a £495 fee, £1,000 cashback, and free valuation.

At 95% LTV, a five-year fix has fallen to 3.67% with a £495 fee, £750 cashback, free remortgage legal service and free standard valuation.

Jemma Anderson, mortgage manager at Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re pleased to offer this new range which offers even better value, especially for those with a smaller deposit. We hope that it will appeal to brokers and their clients looking for the best option to suit their individual requirements.”

Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
