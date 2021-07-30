Accord launches new residential mortgage range

"We’re pleased to offer this new range which offers even better value, especially for those with a smaller deposit."

Accord Mortgages has withdrawn its existing residential mortgage range and launched a new offering to provide more choice to brokers and their clients.

The new range will feature extended product end dates as well as rate cuts on selected products at higher LTVs, with an average rate reduction of 0.05% on the core range.

At 85% LTV, highlights include a two-year fixed rate at 2.35% and a five-year fix at 2.52%, both available for purchase with a a £495 fee, £500 cashback and free standard valuation.

At 90% LTV, a five-year fixed rate remortgage product has been reduced from 3.25% to 3.14% with a £495 fee, £1,000 cashback, and free valuation.

At 95% LTV, a five-year fix has fallen to 3.67% with a £495 fee, £750 cashback, free remortgage legal service and free standard valuation.

Jemma Anderson, mortgage manager at Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re pleased to offer this new range which offers even better value, especially for those with a smaller deposit. We hope that it will appeal to brokers and their clients looking for the best option to suit their individual requirements.”