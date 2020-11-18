FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Accord launches permanent 90% LTV range

Rozi Jones
|
18th November 2020
Jeremy Duncombe Accord
"We are therefore able to provide these popular products as part of our core range with options for both home purchase and remortgage which are accessible to as many borrowers as possible."

Following a series of limited releases, Accord Mortgages is re-introducing eight 90% LTV products into its core range on a more consistent basis.

Available from today, in addition to home purchase products for both first-time buyers and home movers, for the first time since the start of the pandemic the range will also include remortgage products.

Highlights include a two-year fixed rate at 3.69% and a five-year fix at 3.79%, both available for purchase and remortgage with a £995 product fee.

All products come with a free valuation, plus paid legal fees for remortgages.

In addition, selected rates and product fees have been reduced across Accord’s range available up to 85% LTV and end dates of all products have been extended to April.

Two-year fixed rates have been reduced from 2.18% to 2.07% at 75% LTV and from 3.25% to 3.19% at 85% LTV. For remortgage, a five-year fixed rate has reduced from 2.08% to 1.95% up to 75% LTV. All products come with a reduced product fee of £495.

Jeremy Duncombe, director of intermediary distribution at Accord Mortgages, said: “The steps we have taken over the last few months have enabled us to manage volumes whilst maintaining service levels. We are therefore able to provide these popular products as part of our core range with options for both home purchase and remortgage which are accessible to as many borrowers as possible.

“We will continue to monitor service levels but are confident that the criteria changes and increased resource, combined with the support we have received from brokers, have all helped increase our capacity meaning we can offer 90% LTV products for the foreseeable.

“We remain committed to supporting the housing market and hope that as we go into 2021 more lenders will join us to ensure that advisers have as broad a range of products to offer their clients as possible.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.