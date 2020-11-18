Accord launches permanent 90% LTV range

"We are therefore able to provide these popular products as part of our core range with options for both home purchase and remortgage which are accessible to as many borrowers as possible."

Following a series of limited releases, Accord Mortgages is re-introducing eight 90% LTV products into its core range on a more consistent basis.

Available from today, in addition to home purchase products for both first-time buyers and home movers, for the first time since the start of the pandemic the range will also include remortgage products.

Highlights include a two-year fixed rate at 3.69% and a five-year fix at 3.79%, both available for purchase and remortgage with a £995 product fee.

All products come with a free valuation, plus paid legal fees for remortgages.

In addition, selected rates and product fees have been reduced across Accord’s range available up to 85% LTV and end dates of all products have been extended to April.

Two-year fixed rates have been reduced from 2.18% to 2.07% at 75% LTV and from 3.25% to 3.19% at 85% LTV. For remortgage, a five-year fixed rate has reduced from 2.08% to 1.95% up to 75% LTV. All products come with a reduced product fee of £495.

Jeremy Duncombe, director of intermediary distribution at Accord Mortgages, said: “The steps we have taken over the last few months have enabled us to manage volumes whilst maintaining service levels. We are therefore able to provide these popular products as part of our core range with options for both home purchase and remortgage which are accessible to as many borrowers as possible.

“We will continue to monitor service levels but are confident that the criteria changes and increased resource, combined with the support we have received from brokers, have all helped increase our capacity meaning we can offer 90% LTV products for the foreseeable.

“We remain committed to supporting the housing market and hope that as we go into 2021 more lenders will join us to ensure that advisers have as broad a range of products to offer their clients as possible.”