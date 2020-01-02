Accord lowers product transfer rates

Accord Mortgages is reducing interest rates on 24 of its product transfer products by up to 0.10%.

The improved rates are available from today across two- and five-year terms.

Highlights of the revised range include a five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV at 2.04% (was 2.14%) with no fee, a five year fixed rate at 75% LTV at 1.78% (£495 fee), and a two year fixed rate at 65% LTV at 1.43% (£995 fee).

Jane Childs, Accord product manager commented:

“Now, more than ever, homeowners should seek advice when their mortgage term ends. These changes ensure we are offering a competitive product range to brokers, with multiple options to suit different client needs.

“We’ve invested a great deal into getting our product transfer process right, ensuring all communication explicitly directs customers to their broker and having an online system which is simple, efficient and takes just a few minutes to complete.”