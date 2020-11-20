Accord Mortgages promotes Jeremy Duncombe to managing director

"It represents a brilliant opportunity to deliver an even stronger offering to our customers and members."

Yorkshire Building Society has appointed Jeremy Duncombe as managing director of its intermediary brand, Accord Mortgages.

Jeremy has over 20 years’ experience in the financial services industry, having spent the last three years at Accord as its director of intermediary distribution.

He is also deputy chair of the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA).

The move follows the retirement of Charles Canning, chief customer officer at Yorkshire Building Society and managing director at Accord. He is set to retire in February 2021 after 33 years at the Society. Charles has served in a number of roles since 1987, including directing Accord, managing the integration of Chelsea Building Society, running the YBS branch network, and leading customer centricity in his most recent role.

Mike Regnier, CEO at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “2021 will be an exciting and challenging year across our Society, so I am delighted that Jeremy will lead our Accord business as managing director as well as spearheading our approach to mortgage distribution across the Society. It represents a brilliant opportunity to deliver an even stronger offering to our customers and members.

“At the same time we wish Charles a happy retirement after 33 years with the Society. He has had an immeasurable impact on our business, and contributed so much to colleagues, members, brokers and customers alike. Charles has been a true champion of the customer, working tirelessly to improve our offering to the market and place customers at the centre of what we do.”

Charles Canning commented: “I have had an amazing career at Yorkshire Building Society and it has been a pleasure to lead teams across the Society and at Accord. I have always been particularly passionate about enhancing the customer journey and experience, and I am confident that our future set up is the right way to maintain and increase that focus.”

Jeremy Duncombe added: “I am delighted to be leading Accord into its next chapter, further enhancing the broker experience and adding value to the intermediary market, and I’d like to add my congratulations and best wishes to Charles, and thank him for his fantastic support.

“We have ambitious plans to take Accord to the next level in 2021 and to be able to combine this with boosting customer experience across mortgage distribution is truly exciting. We have the opportunity to develop a much stronger and focused offering right across the market, which will only serve to benefit our customers.”