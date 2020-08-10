FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Accord relaunches first-time landlord range

Rozi Jones
10th August 2020
Nicola Alvarez Accord
Accord Buy To Let is resuming lending to first-time landlords up to a maximum LTV of 75%.

Lending was temporarily paused for this sector in May as part of several measures taken in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The intermediary lender has reinstated all of the existing first-time landlord criteria (as of March 2020), up to 75% LTV, for any applications now received.

Nicola Alvarez, corporate account manager at Accord, said: “We’re pleased to once again offer our support to borrowers wanting to enter the buy-to-let market. We know brokers have been limited over the last few months, but with our recent product refresh, we now have a comprehensive range of options now available to suit both new and established landlords.”

 

