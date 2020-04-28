Accord expands telephone BDM team

"Now, more than ever, being available on the phone to respond to broker queries is crucial and we want brokers to know we continue to be here ready to help."

Accord Mortgages has appointed a new telephone business development manager.

Hardeep Kaur will be looking after advisers in Canterbury, Crewe, Exeter, Blackpool, Inverness, Telford, Torquay, Wakefield, Worcester and York.

Hardeep joined Accord in October 2018 as a business development adviser having previously spent four years at Barclays.

Hardeep is currently working from home, but will be based at the company headquarters in Bradford once the current lockdown is over.

Hardeep said: “I am really looking forward to getting to know the brokers in my area, to build a relationship with them and to further build my skillset within the intermediary market. Now, more than ever, being available on the phone to respond to broker queries is crucial and we want brokers to know we continue to be here ready to help.”

Chris Hill, regional sales manager for Accord, added: “With remote working currently in place, Hardeep has had a slightly different start to her telephone BDM role than we anticipated. However, the value she has added already and her understanding of broker needs demonstrates she is the perfect candidate to provide support, especially in these challenging times.

“Our BDMS, TBDMs and BDAs have all shown incredible strength of character in these last few weeks and we are proud of their ability to offer support via telephone, email and our webchat function, all of which are on offer to brokers who need the latest updates and advice on our offering.”