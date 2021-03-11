Accord to roll out new API technology

"Broker and lender integration has been topical for some time, but the last 12 months have brought this into even more focus."

Accord Mortgages has announced plans to roll out new API technology to make it easier for brokers to submit mortgage applications.

The lender will initially use the technology to give brokers the ability to pre-populate data from their CRM systems to Accord’s MSO platform via Iress’ Lender Connect system without the need for rekeying information.

The planned integrations during 2021 will make its residential mortgage application process more efficient, saving brokers around 20 minutes per case.

Following a successful launch with L&C Mortgages, and a further pilot with Quilter on Iress’ Xplan Mortgage, Accord plans to introduce the technology more widely with all three sourcing systems – Iress’ Trigold and Xplan Mortgage, Mortgage Brain and Twenty7Tec - during the first half of this year.

Jeremy Duncombe, managing director at Accord Mortgages, said: “Broker and lender integration has been topical for some time, but the last 12 months have brought this into even more focus. We’re always looking for ways to improve our systems and processes to make things easier for brokers and are confident investing in this new technology will help them connect with us more effectively than ever before.

“Our MSO platform, together with API connectivity means placing cases with us will be much more efficient, and speeding up the time taken to apply for a decision in principle means brokers will have more time to spend with their clients.

“This is the next step on our digital journey and we’re looking forward to widening the roll-out of API integration to create a more joined up mortgage application journey for the intermediary market.”