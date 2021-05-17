Accord widens buy-to-let offering with new platform launch

"It also allows us to offer new propositions in an ever-changing market, including top slicing, new build and lending in Scotland."

Accord Mortgages has moved its buy-to-let business to a new Mortgage Sales and Originations (MSO) platform, making it easier and quicker for brokers and their clients to get lending decisions.

The new system has a range of features including software that reduces the need for repeating information, DIP certificates and the facility to view and print offers, which the lender says could now be available within 24 hours of an application.

The technology also features real-time case tracking and gives brokers the option to amend a case at any stage in the process, providing the same benefits brokers have been experiencing with Accord residential applications since MSO was introduced in 2019.

The lender has also confirmed it will now be able to offer a wider range of buy-to-let products and features as a result of the new platform, starting with the introduction of top slicing, new build for landlord clients and lending in Scotland.

Jeremy Duncombe, managing director of Accord Mortgages, said: “MSO is the biggest single investment we’ve ever made in our systems to improve the way brokers do business with us and after successful implementation for our residential business, we’re really pleased to have introduced it for buy-to-let.

“As well as giving brokers the ability to now make all their applications with us in a single place, it offers quicker processing and automation, saving advisers time and freeing them up to spend more time with their clients. It also allows us to offer new propositions in an ever-changing market, including top slicing, new build and lending in Scotland.

“While we believe this will fundamentally change the experience brokers have with us for the better, we know how important it is to not solely rely on technology. Our team of underwriters will still be directly accessible but will have more capacity to focus on our common-sense lending approach, underpinned by a modern, digital system to help landlords secure the properties they want.”