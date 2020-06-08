FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Accord withdraws 90% LTV range

Accord says it has seen higher than expected volumes of applications.

Rozi Jones
8th June 2020
"Our service levels are something brokers know they can rely on, so to ensure we can maintain the standards expected of us, we have taken the difficult decision to temporarily withdraw the range."

Accord Mortgages is temporarily withdrawing all products at 90% LTV to maintain service levels following a period of unprecedented demand.

Since re-entering the market in mid-May, the intermediary lender says it has seen higher than expected volumes of applications, so to manage demand and reduce impact to service, the current range will be withdrawn at 8pm tonight for a limited period.

Jeremy Duncombe, director of intermediary distribution at Accord Mortgages, said: “As one of the few lenders offering products at 90% LTV, we have seen a significant increase in applications since relaunching last month. Our service levels are something brokers know they can rely on, so to ensure we can maintain the standards expected of us, we have taken the difficult decision to temporarily withdraw the range.

“Our commitment to supporting brokers and their clients and our desire to lend is still as strong as ever and we look forward to re-entering the market as soon as service levels allow.”

